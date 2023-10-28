How to Watch the Southampton vs Birmingham Championship Match and Key Match Details

Southampton will face off against Birmingham City in an upcoming match in the Championship. Currently sitting at fifth place in the league, Southampton has shown promise with six wins and four defeats in their 13 games so far. Despite conceding 24 goals, they have managed to score 21. They enter the game with an impressive five-game unbeaten streak.

In contrast, Birmingham City has faced some recent setbacks, losing their last two matches in the Championship without scoring a goal. Despite this, they sit at the 12th spot in the league, having secured five wins out of their 13 games. Remarkably, they have a positive goal difference, having scored 15 goals while conceding 14.

For those eager to watch the game, we’ve compiled all the information you need, including TV channel and streaming details.

Kick-off Time

The match will commence at 7:30am EDT on October 28th, taking place at St. Mary’s Stadium.

How to Watch Southampton vs Birmingham Online – TV Channels & Live Streams

While the game will not be available in the US, there are various options to catch the action. Exploring streaming platforms and sports channels might help viewers find alternative ways to watch the game live.

Team News & Squads

Southampton:

Southampton has a few injury concerns for their upcoming fixture. Ross Stewart and Juan Larios will be unavailable due to injuries. Expect to see the likes of Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong, Tella, Adams, and A. Armstrong forming their predicted starting XI.

Birmingham:

Birmingham has no new injury concerns before their trip to Southampton. Apart from Alfie Lang, who is recovering from a knee injury, the rest of the squad is available for selection. Ruddy, Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo, Sunjic, Bielik, Miyoshi, Stansfield, Bacuna, and Dembele are expected to form their starting XI.

Head-to-Head Record

In their last three encounters, Southampton and Birmingham have each emerged victorious in one match. The other meeting between the two teams ended in a goalless draw.

For additional information on Southampton vs Birmingham and other related topics, refer to the following links:

[Link 1: Relevant Resource Title](domain.com)

[Link 2: Relevant Resource Title](domain.com)

[Link 3: Relevant Resource Title](domain.com)

FAQ

1. Can I watch the Southampton vs Birmingham match in the US?

No, the game will not be available in the United States. However, there may be alternative options such as streaming platforms or sports channels where you can watch the match live.

2. What time does the Southampton vs Birmingham match kick off?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30am EDT on October 28th at St. Mary’s Stadium.

3. Are there any injury concerns for Southampton and Birmingham?

Southampton’s Ross Stewart and Juan Larios will be unavailable for selection due to their injuries. For Birmingham, Alfie Lang is currently out with a knee injury, while the rest of the squad is fit and available.