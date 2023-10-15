The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Opens NASCAR Playoffs

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the beginning of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs. This race offers the remaining drivers in the playoffs their first opportunity to secure an automatic spot in the Championship 4 clinching a victory.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and it will be broadcasted on NBC. Fans who don’t have access to cable can also stream the coverage through platforms like DirecTV and fuboTV, both of which offer free trials.

In other auto racing news, Lance Stroll, the driver for Aston Martin in Formula One, recently garnered attention for his behavior at the Qatar Grand Prix. After being eliminated in the first qualifying session, Stroll expressed his frustration throwing his steering wheel on the ground and shoving his personal trainer, Henry Howe, aside as he exited the team’s garage.

Following this incident, Stroll issued an apology to the FIA, Formula One’s governing body. The FIA acknowledged his apology and issued a written warning, emphasizing Stroll’s responsibilities as a competitor and reminding him of the FIA Code of Ethics and conduct guidelines.

The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment. It is crucial for competitors to uphold a high standard of conduct both on and off the track.

In the Qatar Grand Prix, Max Verstappen emerged as the winner, while Stroll ultimately finished in 11th place. Stroll currently stands in 10th position in the drivers’ standings this season, with his teammate Fernando Alonso in fourth.

Sources:

– Associated Press