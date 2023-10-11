Paramount+ Announces “South Park: Joining the Panderverse” Exclusive Event

Paramount+ has revealed that their upcoming exclusive event for “South Park,” titled “Joining the Panderverse,” will premiere on October 27 in the U.S. and Canada. The event will then be released on October 28 in the U.K., Australia, and other international markets.

The plot of “Joining the Panderverse” revolves around Cartman’s unsettling dreams, which foreshadow the end of his familiar life. Meanwhile, the adults of South Park are grappling with their own life decisions as the rise of artificial intelligence disrupts their world.

The recently released teaser for the exclusive event promises the return of beloved South Park characters, albeit with a twist. The clip showcases Cartman, Kenny, Butters, and Kenny transformed into female versions of themselves. Towards the end, Kyle questions the logic of these changes while sitting in the office of PC Principal.

“Joining the Panderverse” will mark the fifth exclusive event for “South Park” on Paramount+. Viewers can also catch up on the previous events, including “Post Covid,” “The Return of Covid,” “The Streaming Wars,” and “The Streaming Wars Part 2,” all available exclusively on the streaming platform.

The long-running animated series was created Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who also serve as its executive producers. They are joined Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II in the executive producing roles. The producers of the show include Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman. Christopher Brion serves as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Fans of “South Park” can look forward to more episodes in the future, as Comedy Central has already renewed the series through 2027, ensuring its continuation for a 30th season.

Sources: Paramount+, Comedy Central