Local Teenage Actress Announced as “Hometown Celebrity” for Laguna Niguel Holiday Parade

In an exciting announcement for the upcoming Laguna Niguel Holiday Parade, 14-year-old Kayden Tokarski, a talented young actress hailing from south Orange County, has been selected as the “Hometown Celebrity.” This prestigious role comes as no surprise considering Kayden’s remarkable achievements in the entertainment industry.

With her portrayal of a young Julia Roberts on the TV series “Gaslit,” Kayden has already amassed an impressive collection of 22 best acting awards since 2020. Her talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed, as she has also landed roles in upcoming films such as “Roswell Delirium” alongside renowned actors Anthony Michael Hall and Dee Wallace.

Not only is Kayden making waves in the world of television and movies, but she is also a recurring guest star on the acclaimed Dhar Mann web series. This series aims to inspire individuals worldwide with its powerful and uplifting stories.

Expressing her gratitude, Kayden stated, “I could not be more honored to be part of this long-standing parade. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the community in celebrating the joy and spirit of the season through this incredible event.”

Aside from Kayden’s participation, the Laguna Niguel Holiday Parade promises a plethora of festive entries and a special appearance none other than Santa Claus himself. To ensure convenient access for attendees, parking is available at the Chet Holifield Federal Building, located at 24000 Avila Road. Additionally, a free shuttle service will transport residents from the parking lot to the parade route. For those who prefer to walk, Crown Valley Parkway offers various spots along the route where spectators can view their favorite parade entries.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the talent and charm of our very own Kayden Tokarski at the Laguna Niguel Holiday Parade. It is bound to be a memorable event that brings the community together in celebration of the holiday season.