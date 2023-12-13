The Rise of Korean TV Shows: A Global Sensation

Summary: Korean TV shows have become a global phenomenon, with data from Netflix revealing their immense popularity. The success of Squid Game has sparked interest in Korean streaming programs, and other series like The Glory, Physical: 100, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo have consistently topped the viewership charts. South Korean content accounted for a combined 3.86 billion hours in the top 100 titles on Netflix during the first six months of 2023. This surge in popularity has led Netflix to invest over $2.5 billion in Korean content over the next four years. Additionally, Korean series and films have made their way into the Netflix Top 10 charts in more than 90 countries.

Title: The Global Craze for Korean TV Shows Continues to Grow

New Analysis: The success of Korean TV shows extends beyond Squid Game, as evidenced the newly-released data from Netflix. The top three most viewed titles on the streaming platform were The Glory, The Night Agent, and season 2 of Ginny & Georgia. The psychological revenge thriller, The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo captivated audiences and accumulated a staggering 622.8 million hours of viewing time. Physical: 100, an unscripted show, followed closely with 235 million hours watched. Crash Course in Romance and Doctor Cha also garnered impressive viewership numbers.

Latin American Content Shines: Alongside the Korean TV shows, the value of Latin American content, particularly Colombian dramas, stood out in the top 100 titles. Series like Fake Profile and The Marked Heart showcased the appeal of Colombian television, which deviates from traditional telenovelas. Additionally, Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mar and Til Money Do Us Part gained substantial viewing hours, proving the popularity of Latin American content.

Implications for the Industry: The release of Netflix’s monumental data dump is expected to influence negotiations between creatives and streaming platforms. Unions and guilds in various countries are likely to refer to these viewing data reports to secure better compensation for titles that perform well on streaming services. The transparency provided Netflix’s data is crucial for enabling fair compensation in a rapidly evolving industry.

Viewing Metrics: It is important to note that the viewing data released Netflix differs from their weekly ratings charts. While the weekly charts focus on views, the data dump measures “hours viewed.” This discrepancy can disadvantage shorter-run shows and films, benefiting longer series in the viewership rankings.

In conclusion, the popularity and impact of Korean TV shows on a global scale cannot be ignored. Their success on Netflix has led to increased investment in Korean content, and they continue to captivate audiences around the world. Latin American shows are also making an impact, and the release of extensive viewing data is expected to shape industry practices.