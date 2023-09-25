South Jersey Man Expected to Admit Guilt in Capitol Riot

A South Jersey man, James D. Rahm III, is scheduled to appear for a plea agreement hearing on October 10th in connection with his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot that occurred on January 6th, 2021. Rahm is accused of accompanying his father, James D. Rahm Jr., to the rally held then President Donald Trump before the riot took place.

According to a statement of facts in a criminal complaint, Rahm entered the Capitol after Trump’s speech and participated in overpowering officers who were attempting to block an interior door. He is also alleged to have used a GoPro camera to film violence against police officers inside the Capitol, as well as recording rioters in the Rotunda and the office suite of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A video on a social media platform showed Rahm joining rioters in attempting to push back law enforcement at an interior door, allowing a large crowd to enter the Capitol. Rahm’s father had reportedly told him that he too was inside the Capitol.

Investigators identified the elder Rahm as a suspect after a tipster reported that he had posted, then deleted, photos of himself and his son in Washington, D.C. A search warrant was executed at the family home in February 2021, and a text exchange on a phone belonging to Kelly Rahm, the mother of James D. Rahm III, included a photo of the father and son in Washington, D.C.

Separately, a tipster reported riot video from a SnapChat account that had the letters “jd” in the username. SnapChat identified James D. Rahm III as the operator of the account. Photos and videos also showed both the father and son in the Capitol.

James D. Rahm Jr. was previously found guilty in a bench trial and was sentenced to one year in prison for obstructing an official proceeding. He is currently appealing his sentence. James D. Rahm III is facing charges including civil disorder as well as four misdemeanor offenses. He is expected to accept a plea offer from the government and the plea hearing has been scheduled for October 10th.

