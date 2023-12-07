Runoff Elections Yield Surprising Results in South Georgia

A series of runoff elections took place across Georgia on Tuesday, extending the election season in parts of South Georgia. While official certification of all results is still pending, three out of six elections have already been called.

In an upset victory, Donald Franklin, Sr. defeated incumbent Bentley Barrentine a margin of 73-60 for the Enigma City Council Post 1 seat. Similarly, in the Enigma City Council Post 2 race, Doug Webb emerged as the winner, defeating incumbent Wayne Chin a vote of 70-63.

In Vienna, incumbent Eddie Daniels secured another term as Mayor, defeating challenger Randall Almond a vote of 256-190.

Two races have apparent front-runners but are awaiting official certification on Friday, Dec. 8. Nick “Big Nick” Harden is currently leading Bill Love for the Valdosta City Council District 1 seat a vote of 1,519-754. Meanwhile, incumbent Sam Newsome is leading Dante Griffin for the Willacoochee mayoral seat a slim margin of 30-27.

The Vienna City Council race is currently deadlocked, with incumbent Albert King and Babette Lewis tied at 221 votes each. The next steps in this race are uncertain, with the possibility of another runoff election, as confirmed an election official.

Interestingly, Decatur Co. election supervisor Joyce Coddington pointed out that Bainbridge and Brinson have unique municipal charters that distinguish their election process. In these cities, the seat goes to the candidate with the most votes, rather than requiring a majority vote. Pelham also follows a majority rules system, leading to both Helen Cody and Annette Ervin winning seats on the Pelham School Board.

As we await official certification, WALB News will continue to provide updates on the election results. Stay tuned to our on-air broadcasts and online platforms for the latest developments.