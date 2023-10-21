South Florida Bulls vs. UConn Huskies: Game Preview and Key Players to Watch

The South Florida Bulls will be facing off against the UConn Huskies in an upcoming college football matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM ET and will take place at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. For those who are unable to attend the game, it will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports.

The Bulls come into this game with a record of 3-4, most recently suffering a 56-14 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls. Their defense has struggled this season, allowing an average of 456.0 yards per game, which ranks them eighth-worst in the FBS. To compensate, their offense has been fairly productive, averaging 433.9 yards per game.

Although their pass defense has been a weak point, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS allowing an average of 305.0 passing yards per game, the Bulls have found success on offense, averaging 252.9 passing yards per game. They have also been effective in the rushing game, averaging 181.0 yards per game.

The Huskies, on the other hand, currently have a record of 1-5 after a 56-14 loss to Florida Atlantic. Offensively, they have struggled, ranking 20th-worst in total yards per game with 323.2. However, their defense has fared slightly better, allowing an average of 389.0 total yards per game.

UConn’s passing offense has been particularly weak, ranking 24th-worst with 190.5 passing yards per game. Defensively, they have struggled to stop the pass as well, surrendering 251.3 passing yards per game.

Both teams have struggled defensively, with the Bulls allowing an average of 36.1 points per game and the Huskies allowing 31.5 points per game. Offensively, South Florida is averaging 28.6 points per game while UConn is scoring an average of 20.5 points per game.

Key players to watch for South Florida include quarterback Byrum Brown, who has thrown for 1,662 yards and rushed for 512 yards this season, as well as running back Nay’Quan Wright and wide receivers Sean Atkins and Naiem Simmons.

For UConn, keep an eye on quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, running back Victor Rosa, and wide receivers Justin Joly, Brett Buckman, and Cameron Ross.

This game will be an important matchup for both teams as they look to improve their records. Be sure to tune in to CBS Sports to catch the action live.

Sources:

– South Florida vs. UConn Game Preview – CBS Sports

– South Florida Stats & Insights – CBS Sports

– UConn Stats & Insights – CBS Sports

– South Florida Key Players – CBS Sports

– UConn Key Players – CBS Sports