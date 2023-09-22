Rice Owls Face South Florida Bulls in Road Game

Rice Owls will travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to take on the South Florida Bulls on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Rice enters the game with a 2-1 record, while South Florida has a 1-2 record so far this season.

Rice is coming off an impressive 59-7 victory against Texas Southern in their last game. Quarterback JT Daniels had a stellar performance, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Dean Connors also contributed with 66 rushing yards and a touchdown. The team is expected to bring their A-game against South Florida, although the experts predict a close matchup.

On the other hand, South Florida suffered a 17-3 loss to Alabama in their previous game. Despite a strong defensive performance with five sacks, South Florida couldn’t keep up with Alabama’s offense. They will be looking to bounce back and reverse their fortunes against Rice.

According to the latest college football odds, Rice is a slight 2.5-point favorite in this game. The over/under is set at 58.5 points. Rice’s victory in their last game has boosted their confidence, while South Florida will be motivated to prove themselves after their loss to Alabama.

It will be interesting to see if Rice can maintain their winning streak or if South Florida will make a strong comeback. Both teams have the potential to put on an exciting game for the fans. Fans can watch the game on ESPN University or stream it online via fuboTV.