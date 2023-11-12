Efforts to Enhance Public Engagement: WhatsApp Number Launched Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

With the aim of streamlining the process of registering complaints, feedback, and suggestions from the public, Captain (Retd.) Altaf Hussain Sario, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Karachi, has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number on the official DC South account. This innovative initiative replaces the previous channel of communication, Twitter, and strives to make it simpler for individuals to voice their concerns and have them promptly addressed.

The new WhatsApp number, 03363276884, serves as a direct line connecting citizens to the relevant authorities. This transformative step DC South highlights the growing importance of digital platforms in facilitating public engagement. By harnessing the popular messaging application, individuals can now conveniently share their grievances, offer suggestions, and provide vital feedback to improve public services in South Karachi.

This novel approach not only aims to bridge the gap between the government and the public but also aligns with the evolving communication preferences of citizens. With the ubiquitous usage of smartphones and the widespread adoption of WhatsApp as a primary mode of instant messaging, the introduction of this dedicated number is a welcome move that ensures efficient communication between the authorities and the community they serve.

FAQ

1. How can I register complaints, feedback, or suggestions using the WhatsApp number?

To register complaints, share feedback, or offer suggestions, simply save the DC South Karachi’s WhatsApp number, 03363276884, in your contacts and send a message outlining your concern. The authorities will respond to your message in a timely manner.

2. Can I use the WhatsApp number for non-emergency purposes?

Yes, the WhatsApp number is not limited to emergency situations. You can use it to report any issue, provide feedback, or suggest improvements related to public services in South Karachi.

3. Is my privacy protected when using the WhatsApp number?

The Deputy Commissioner’s office is committed to ensuring the confidentiality and privacy of individuals who utilize the WhatsApp number. Your personal information and details will be handled with utmost care and only used for the purpose of addressing your concerns effectively.