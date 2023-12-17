New Regulations Limit Air Tours Over National Parks and Monuments

Summary: In an effort to preserve the tranquility of national parks and monuments, new regulations are being implemented that will restrict the number of planes and helicopters flying over these beloved natural areas. The strictest regulations are set to take effect at Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park, where tour flights will be banned from getting within a half mile of the sites. These regulations come after a federal appeals court ruling found that the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration failed to enforce a 2000 law governing commercial air tours. While some argue that air tours provide unrivaled access, critics believe that the noise disrupts the experiences of visitors and the surrounding wildlife. Litigation and environmental lawsuits have emerged as industry groups and conservation organizations clash over the issue. Despite resistance from some operators, the regulations aim to take tribal desires into account as well. While the majority of national parks have adopted plans or voluntary agreements, work is still underway for a few parks. Some parks, such as those in Alaska, are exempt from developing plans due to the limited number of flights and reliance on small planes for transportation.

Title: Air Tours Face New Restrictions in National Parks and Monuments

In an effort to protect the serenity of some of the most beloved natural areas in the United States, new regulations are set to limit the number of planes and helicopters flying over national parks and monuments. The impact of air tours on visitors and the environment has long been a topic of contention, but with the implementation of new management plans at nearly two dozen parks and monuments, the issue has reached a tipping point.

Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park will see some of the strictest regulations, with tour flights banned from approaching within a half mile of the South Dakota sites starting in April. This move comes after a federal appeals court ruling found that previous regulations were not adequately enforced the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Critics of air tours argue that the noise created helicopters and planes disrupts the natural sounds of the parks, interrupting the experiences of both visitors and the tribes who consider these lands their home. Conversely, those in favor of air tours highlight the unrivaled access they provide, particularly for the elderly and disabled.

Litigation and environmental lawsuits have emerged as industry groups and conservation organizations clash over the issue. While some operators are considering legal action, the resistance has not gained much traction. An amendment that would have required the Federal Aviation Administration to consider the economic impact of commercial air tours over national parks failed to pass in July.

While most national parks have adopted plans or voluntary agreements to limit air tours, some exemptions exist for parks with limited flights or those in Alaska, where small planes are often the only means of transportation. The regulations aim to strike a balance between tourism and preserving the natural serenity of these iconic sites.