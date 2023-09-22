The South China Morning Post now available on WhatsApp’s Channels platform

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has joined messaging service WhatsApp’s new Channels platform. This platform allows organisations and notable individuals to share information and multimedia with their followers. SCMP’s WhatsApp Channel will provide updates on Hong Kong, mainland China, and other parts of Asia, as well as weekly round-ups of key stories.

Every day on the channel, SCMP will share a selection of their best journalism and essential articles. Users can react to and forward these articles to their contacts and chat groups. Additionally, the channel will feature SCMP’s award-winning videos, infographics, and photojournalism.

To follow the SCMP WhatsApp Channel, users need to ensure they have the latest version of WhatsApp. From there, they can simply search for SCMP’s channel and join to receive regular updates and access to SCMP’s content.

This move SCMP allows them to reach a wider audience through the popular messaging platform. It provides users with a convenient way to stay informed about important news and events in the region. WhatsApp’s Channels platform has proven to be an effective tool for organisations and individuals to share information and engage with their followers.

