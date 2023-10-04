The Pink Shirt: A South Asian Streaming Series Premiering at SXSW Sydney

Applause Entertainment and Zee’s Zindagi are set to showcase their second collaborative production, The Pink Shirt, at South By Southwest Sydney. This streaming series, consisting of eight episodes, will be screened at the Palace Central Cinema on October 16. Starring Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali, The Pink Shirt explores the complexities of modern-day relationships and the challenges faced individuals in their quest for love and happiness. The story revolves around Sophia and Umer, who find solace in each other as they navigate their toxic relationships.

This series holds the distinction of being the only South Asian streaming series selected for SXSW Sydney, which marks SXSW’s expansion beyond its original location in Austin, Texas. Previously, Applause and Zindagi collaborated on the highly successful project Farar, which premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

The Pink Shirt aims to delve deep into the intricacies of human connections and emotions. Sajal Aly expressed her personal growth through the challenging role, while Wahaj Ali highlighted the exploration of human vulnerabilities. Director Kashif Nisar and writer Bee Gul, along with producer Shailja Kejriwal, will be in attendance at the screening.

This collaboration between Applause and Zindagi highlights their commitment to showcasing diverse narratives on a global platform. Applause Entertainment, owned Aditya Birla Group, has produced several popular streaming series and films, including Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Zindagi, initially launched as a Zee TV channel and now part of Zee5, has been instrumental in showcasing stories from different regions of India.

The Pink Shirt promises to captivate audiences with its raw and realistic portrayal of relationships and promises to be an important addition to the South Asian streaming landscape.

Sources: Deadline, IMDb