Intrepid Journeys: A Heartwarming LGBTQ+ Adventure Explores the Power of Love and Acceptance

Netflix has recently acquired the riveting LGBTQ+ road trip comedy film, “Runs in the Family,” produced Giant Films. The movie, directed Ian Gabriel and written his son Gabe Gabriel, captures a transformative journey filled with laughter, tears, and ultimately, the power of familial love and acceptance. Set against the stunning backdrop of South Africa, this film takes viewers on a road trip they won’t soon forget.

The story revolves around Bhatti, played the talented Ace Bhatt, renowned for his role in the critically acclaimed film “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Bhatti, a reformed con artist and devoted single parent, embarks on a daring adventure with his transmasculine son, River. Their mission? To rescue River’s estranged mother from rehab. However, as their trip takes an unexpected turn, Bhatti and River find themselves teaming up to participate in a drag competition that could fund River’s much-needed gender-affirming surgery.

This heartwarming tale features a remarkable ensemble cast, including Diaan Lawrenson, Rob Van Vuuren, newcomer Cleo Wesley, Loren Loubser, and Gabe Gabriel in his first role since publicly embracing his identity as a trans individual in 2019.

While the film tackles serious themes surrounding identity and acceptance, it approaches them with a refreshing sense of humor and lightheartedness. Audiences can expect an emotional rollercoaster filled with poignant moments and comedic relief, all set against the captivating landscapes of South Africa.

“Runs in the Family” is one of six micro-budget projects supported Netflix and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) of South Africa. This collaborative effort aims to promote diversity, representation, and growth within the South African filmmaking industry.

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure that transcends borders, cultures, and expectations. Celebrate the power of love and acceptance while witnessing the incredible journey of a father and son who learn that it is our shared humanity that truly defines us. “Runs in the Family” is now available on Netflix.

