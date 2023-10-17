South Africa’s Competition Commission to Investigate Unfair Competition Between Digital Platforms and News Publishers

The South Africa Competition Commission has announced that it will launch an investigation into whether digital platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google are engaging in unfair competition with news publishers. The commission will focus on examining market features that may distort competition for advertising revenue between news media organizations and digital platforms. It will also explore whether imbalances in bargaining power are affecting this competition.

This inquiry comes at a crucial time for the media industry, as news consumption continues to shift online and traditional sources of advertising revenue decline. Doris Tshepe, Commissioner at the Competition Commission, emphasized the need to promote diversity in news and public interest journalism. With more consumers relying on video-sharing platforms, news aggregators, and social media for news access, it is essential to ensure fair competition in this rapidly changing landscape.

The investigation will encompass various digital platforms, including general search engines like Google and Bing, social media platforms like Meta and X, news aggregation platforms, video sharing platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, and ad networks like Google Ads. It will also examine the role of generative artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and how it utilizes original news content in its output.

By examining these aspects, the South Africa Competition Commission aims to address any potential anti-competitive practices and safeguard the interests of news publishers. This investigation demonstrates the growing recognition of the impact that digital platforms have on the media industry and the need to foster fair competition to ensure a diverse and sustainable news ecosystem.

