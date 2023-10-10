TikTok Influencer Faces Legal Issues for Impersonating a Medical Professional

A TikTok influencer, known as Dr. Matthew Lani, is currently facing legal trouble after both the provincial health department and a real doctor filed criminal cases against him for impersonating a medical professional. Dr. Lani, who shares medical advice on TikTok, claimed to be a graduate of Wits Medical School and the youngest owner of a pharmaceutical company in South Africa. He allegedly posed as an employee of Helen Joseph Hospital and freely roamed within the premises.

The health department revealed that Lani had assumed the identity of a second-year medical intern, Dr. Sanele Sobani Vambani Zingelwa, from Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. The case has been filed at the Brixton police station, citing a violation of the Health Professionals Act.

Dr. Zingelwa, the real medical intern, has also filed an identity fraud case against Lani. The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) expressed concern over a video released Matthew Zingelwa-Lani, emphasizing that no authorization was given for statements made on its behalf. The HPCSA confirmed that Matthew Zingelwa-Lani was not registered as a health practitioner, and practicing without registration is a criminal offense.

The University of the Witwatersrand distanced itself from Lani, urging him to retract any references to the university. They stated that based on the information provided, they could not find any recent graduates with the names Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa.

In response to the accusations, Lani defended himself, clarifying that “Lani” was his social media handle and not his legal surname, which is “Zingelwa.” He urged people not to search for “Lani” in the HPCSA database and claimed that the HPCSA had confirmed his credentials.

Impersonating a medical professional is a serious offense that can have severe consequences for both public safety and the individual committing the impersonation. The HPCSA plays a vital role in ensuring the integrity and professionalism of healthcare practitioners in South Africa. This case serves as a reminder that individuals should always verify medical credentials and seek advice from licensed professionals.

Sources:

– Health Professionals Act

– Provincial Health Department

– Dr. Sanele Sobani Vambani Zingelwa

– Health Professions Council of South Africa

– University of the Witwatersrand