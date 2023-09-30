LAS VEGAS RAIDERS RELEASE DEFENSIVE END CHANDLER JONES AFTER ARREST

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the decision to release defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest in Las Vegas. Jones, 33, was taken into custody after allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. This comes after a tumultuous week for Jones, which involved multiple social media posts.

The Raiders expressed their hopes that Jones receives the necessary care, stating that he, his family, and all those involved are in their thoughts. Jones has been away from the team since Labor Day weekend when he made several social media posts directed at the organization’s owner, general manager, and coach.

Jones signed a lucrative three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders last year. As a result of his release, the team will face approximately $12 million in dead money against the salary cap in both 2023 and 2024. In March, the team had restructured Jones’ deal to create additional cap space.

It remains unclear whether the Raiders will pursue recouping any of the money previously paid to Jones. This would be permissible under the circumstances as he was placed on the non-football injury/illness list.

Jones posted bail on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4, according to the records from the Clark County court.

This situation highlights the challenges faced professional athletes in maintaining their mental health and addressing personal issues. Domestic violence remains a serious concern that must be addressed promptly and appropriately to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.

Source: ESPN’s Adam Schefter