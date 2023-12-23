Patriots Lose Wide Receivers Coach Ross Douglas to Syracuse

In an unexpected move, the New England Patriots have lost their wide receivers coach, Ross Douglas, to Syracuse University. Douglas is set to join the offensive staff at Syracuse and will fulfill the role of coaching receivers, as well as taking on additional responsibilities within the offense under new head coach Fran Brown.

Douglas, who joined the Patriots organization as a defensive quality control coach in 2021, quickly transitioned to his current position as wide receivers coach before the start of the 2022 season. At just 29 years old, he became the youngest position coach in the NFL when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved him to the offensive side of the ball. Douglas has been highly regarded within the organization and was recently named to the NFL Network’s annual list of assistants on the rise.

This loss comes as a blow to the Patriots, as Douglas was seen as a key contributor to the team’s success in developing their wide receivers. Multiple Patriots players have praised his coaching abilities and have even suggested that he has the potential to become a future head coach or offensive coordinator in the league.

The Patriots have also suffered another loss with practice-squad linebacker Calvin Munson joining the Miami Dolphins. Munson, who has spent time with both the Patriots and Dolphins throughout his career, appeared in three games this season. The Patriots now have two open spots on their practice squad.

As the Patriots head into the final stretch of the season, they will need to quickly regroup and adjust to the departures of both Douglas and Munson. It remains to be seen who will fill the vacant coaching role and how the team will adapt to these changes.