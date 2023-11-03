Amazon Prime Video Acquires Streaming Rights for “Sound of Freedom”

Amazon Prime Video has secured the streaming rights for the highly successful “Sound of Freedom,” a thrilling film produced Angel Studios. Starring the talented Jim Caviezel, the movie garnered over $180 million at the domestic box office, surpassing big-budget studio releases like “The Flash.” With a modest production budget of just $14.5 million, “Sound of Freedom” also achieved a worldwide gross of nearly $250 million.

Starting from December 26, viewers in the United States will be able to enjoy this gripping thriller exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. While the details of the streaming deal remain undisclosed, both companies are thrilled about the partnership.

“Sound of Freedom” tells the remarkable true story of a government agent who courageously abandoned his career to rescue a young girl trapped in the horrors of sex trafficking in Colombia. The film captivated audiences from its impressive $14.2 million opening over the July 4 holiday weekend, inspiring ongoing support from moviegoers across the nation.

To further enhance its success, Angel Studios implemented a unique campaign to encourage viewers to purchase tickets that could be redeemed others who couldn’t afford them. Known as the “pay it forward” model, the studio sold nearly 30 million of these tickets during the film’s release, driving its box-office performance. This innovative approach, along with the engaging and poignant storyline, contributed to the film’s resonance with audiences.

Interestingly, Angel Studios utilized its crowdfunding platform to raise $5 million for the distribution of “Sound of Freedom.” Following the acquisition of the film’s rights Walt Disney Co. after their purchase of 20th Century Fox, Angel Studios took the initiative to ensure the movie reached the public. Having completed filming in 2018, the studio’s determination and commitment to the project are commendable.

“Sound of Freedom” has not only earned praise from moviegoers but also gained popularity among older audiences and conservative political circles. Former President Donald Trump himself hosted a private screening of the film at his New Jersey golf club. As an advocate against sex trafficking, the movie resonates deeply with its viewers.

Looking ahead, Angel Studios has an exciting lineup of diverse projects. The studio is set to release the sci-fi thriller “The Shift” in December, followed the biographical drama “Cabrini” in March. With its growing reputation for faith-based content, Angel Studios continues to captivate audiences with compelling stories that make a lasting impact.

