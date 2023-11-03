Amazon Prime Video Acquires Streaming Rights for “Sound of Freedom” in Controversial Move

Amazon Prime Video has made a bold move acquiring the streaming rights for the unexpected box office hit, “Sound of Freedom.” The film, directed Alejandro Monteverde, tells the captivating story of Tim Ballard, a real-life former government agent on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. While the film initially generated controversy and divided opinions, it has managed to captivate audiences and critics alike.

Released theatrically in July, “Sound of Freedom” made waves becoming the first independent release in the post-pandemic era to surpass $100 million in the U.S. and Canada. Globally, the film raked in an impressive $242 million, further solidifying its unexpected success. Now, with its acquisition Amazon Prime Video, the film will be available to Prime subscribers in the U.S. at no additional charge starting on December 26th.

The decision to acquire the streaming rights to “Sound of Freedom” raises eyebrows due to its controversial subject matter. The film delves into the dark world of child exploitation and sex trafficking, shedding light on a criminal horror that is often overlooked. Religious and conservative media groups rallied behind the film, embracing its message and unconventional efforts the Utah-based Angel Studios, which used a “Pay It Forward” app to allow people to buy and donate tickets to others, thus raising awareness about the issue.

Critics have been divided on their opinions of “Sound of Freedom.” While some accused the film of embellishing the realities of child exploitation and fueling political conspiracy theories, others lauded it as a compelling and authentic portrayal of an important issue. Owen Gleiberman, chief film critic for Variety, hailed the movie as a “compelling movie that shines an authentic light on one of the crucial criminal horrors of our time.”

In the end, “Sound of Freedom” has cut through the noise and sparked discussions about an issue that often remains in the shadows. By acquiring the streaming rights, Amazon Prime Video is giving a wider audience the opportunity to engage with this thought-provoking film and consider the realities of child trafficking.

