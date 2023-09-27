The Indie Film “Sound of Freedom” to Be Exclusively Released on Angel Guild

Angel Studios’ summer hit, “Sound of Freedom,” has made waves in the industry grossing $183 million in North American theaters. Rather than opting to sell the rights to a major streaming platform, Angel Studios has made the decision to release the film exclusively on their own subscription viewing service, Angel Guild.

Starting from October 13, “Sound of Freedom” will be available only on Angel Guild, though the pricing details have not been disclosed. However, an auto-renewed Angel Guild membership costs $20 per month or $175 per year.

The release strategy for “Sound of Freedom” includes a 100-day window after its theatrical debut, which is comparable to other highly anticipated titles like “Oppenheimer” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Following three weeks of exclusivity on Angel Guild, the film will be available for digital purchase on November 3. DVD and Blu-ray versions will follow soon after on Angel Studios’ retail site and major retailers. Additionally, digital rentals will be available starting from December 15.

While no pricing information has been provided for individual purchases and rentals, it is expected that if the film is offered on platforms such as Apple and Amazon, Angel Studios will receive 80 percent of the revenue. However, if the film is sold exclusively through their own site, all revenue will go to Angel Studios.

By choosing to release “Sound of Freedom” exclusively on Angel Guild, Angel Studios is prioritizing the potential for direct consumer relationships and multi-month memberships over licensing fees from major streamers. Although the success of this decision remains to be seen, it may inspire other studios to consider similar experiments.

“Sound of Freedom” is based on the real-life experiences of Tim Ballard, an anti-child trafficking crusader. Ballard, who founded Operation Underground Railroad, the organization mentioned in the film, has denied reports of sexual harassment that emerged earlier this year.

Sources: Angel Studios, Everett Collection.