New AI Features in LinkedIn to Enhance Job Search

The popular professional networking platform, LinkedIn, owned software giant Microsoft, announced on Wednesday that it has surpassed the milestone of one billion users and will be introducing new AI-powered features for premium subscribers.

According to LinkedIn, approximately 80% of its new users come from outside the United States. Creating an account on LinkedIn is free, but subscribing to the premium service, users gain access to additional features. With a monthly fee of around $40, premium subscribers will now be able to leverage AI technology to enhance their job search.

Reuters reports that the AI tool can, for instance, compare a LinkedIn user’s profile with job postings on the platform and provide insights on whether the user would be a suitable candidate based on their profile. The system can also recommend profile changes to improve a job seeker’s competitive advantage in the job market.

In addition, LinkedIn is introducing a new feature that will use AI to condense long-form texts into shorter, tailored snippets that are suitable for different recipients.

This advancement in AI capabilities marks a significant step forward for LinkedIn in facilitating and optimizing job searches for its premium subscribers. With the integration of AI technology, users can now receive tailored recommendations and insights, ultimately increasing their chances of finding their desired career opportunities.

FAQ:

Q: What is LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn is a social networking platform designed for professionals to connect, share industry insights, and seek job opportunities.

Q: What are the new AI-powered features introduced LinkedIn?

A: Premium subscribers on LinkedIn can now utilize AI technology to enhance their job search and receive tailored recommendations and insights on their profiles.

Q: How much does a LinkedIn premium subscription cost?

A: A LinkedIn premium subscription costs approximately $40 per month.

Q: How does the AI tool in LinkedIn help job seekers?

A: The AI tool compares a LinkedIn user’s profile with available job postings and provides insights on their suitability as a candidate. It can also suggest profile changes to improve their competitiveness in the job market.