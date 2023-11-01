New AI Features on LinkedIn Offer Assistance in Job Search

Microsoft-owned networking service LinkedIn announced on Wednesday that it has exceeded one billion users and will be introducing AI-powered features for users who subscribe to its premium services.

According to LinkedIn, approximately 80% of its new users come from outside the United States.

Creating an account on LinkedIn is free, but subscribing to the premium services, users gain access to additional features. Subscribers paying around $40 per month will soon be able to leverage AI technology to enhance their job search experience.

The AI tool, according to Reuters, will be capable of comparing a user’s profile with job postings on the platform and determining whether they would be a suitable candidate based on their profile information. The system can also provide recommendations for profile enhancements that could improve a job seeker’s competitiveness in the job market.

In addition, LinkedIn is introducing a new feature that utilizes AI to condense lengthy texts into concise summaries tailored to different recipients.

FAQ:

Q: What is LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn is a networking platform owned Microsoft, primarily used for professional and career-related connections.

Q: What are the new AI features on LinkedIn?

A: The new AI features on LinkedIn include profile matching with job postings and providing recommendations for profile enhancements. Additionally, users will be able to condense lengthy texts into tailored summaries using AI technology.

Q: How much does a LinkedIn premium subscription cost?

A: A LinkedIn premium subscription costs around $40 per month.

Q: Can AI technology help in job searching?

A: Yes, the AI technology on LinkedIn can assist in job searching analyzing profiles and matching them with relevant job postings, as well as providing recommendations for profile improvements.