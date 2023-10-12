Why Instagram Doesn’t Allow Links in Grid Posts

Instagram has made it clear: the platform does not want to become a hub for news. One of the many restrictions that Instagram imposes is the inability to add clickable links in grid posts. This limitation has frustrated many users, preventing them from easily sharing links within their posts.

The absence of clickable links in grid posts means that users have to resort to alternative methods to direct their followers to external content. For example, they may have to rely on their bio link or stories to share links. This limitation has implications for various users, such as those seeking financial support through platforms like GoFundMe or journalists eager to showcase their work.

At an event held at Instagram, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, addressed the issue and explained that the restriction is intentional. According to Mosseri, the decision not to allow links in grid posts is to uphold Instagram’s identity as a visual platform and prevent it from becoming too focused on news and publishers. Mosseri stated that the platform’s aim is to empower creators while avoiding the overemphasis on news content that Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, has encountered.

Despite acknowledging the inconvenience caused this limitation, Mosseri emphasized that making this change would “fundamentally” transform Instagram. The platform’s focus remains on fostering creativity and visual expression rather than becoming a news-centric platform.

While Instagram’s stance on restricting links in grid posts may disappoint some users, it aligns with the platform’s desire to prioritize visual content and maintain its identity as a space for creators rather than news dissemination.

