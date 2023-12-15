YouTube Remains Dominant Among US Teens, While TikTok Gains Ground

A recent survey conducted Pew Research Center has revealed that YouTube is still the preferred social media platform for US teens, despite the rise of TikTok. However, YouTube’s dominance is showing a slight decline.

Out of the US teens surveyed, an impressive 93% reported using YouTube. While this number is still high, it represents a small decrease from last year’s 95% usage. On the other hand, TikTok has gained popularity among teenagers, with 63% of US teens reporting that they use the app. Snapchat closely followed with 60% engagement.

YouTube’s continued success could be attributed to its diverse range of content. While the platform now offers YouTube Shorts to cater to the short-form video trend popularized TikTok, it still provides a wealth of longer and more detailed videos for both entertainment and educational purposes.

Interestingly, the survey found that teens were more likely to use TikTok frequently, with a slight lead over YouTube. Approximately 17% of US teens claimed to use TikTok almost constantly, compared to 16% who reported the same for YouTube.

Although YouTube remains the most popular platform overall, TikTok is winning the hearts of younger teens. 68% of teens between the ages of 15 and 17 reported using TikTok, while only 45% of teens ages 13 and 14 were using it. This suggests that TikTok’s appeal may be waning as teens grow older.

The survey also highlighted the increasing amount of time teens are spending online. A substantial 46% of teenagers claimed to be online “almost constantly,” a dramatic jump from 24% in 2015. This trend has significant implications for marketers and content creators aiming to target this audience.

In conclusion, YouTube remains the top social media choice for US teens, with 93% of them using the platform. TikTok, on the other hand, is gaining ground and becoming increasingly popular among younger teens. This shift in preferences reflects the evolving landscape of social media usage, requiring marketers and content creators to adapt their strategies accordingly.