Stranger Things Season 5 Production Scheduled to Begin in January 2024

After facing several delays, the highly anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things will finally commence filming in January 2024, according to reliable sources. Although an official start date has yet to be confirmed, fans of the popular Netflix series are excited for the news of principal photography commencing in the near future.

It has been a long wait for fans, with over 18 months passing since the release of Stranger Things season 4 part 2 on Netflix in July 2022. Viewers are eager to see how the story will conclude in the show’s fifth and final season.

The delay in production can be attributed to the 2023 writers and actors strikes, which disrupted the entertainment industry for a significant portion of the year. However, with the resolution of these strikes, work on Stranger Things 5 will now be able to move forward, along with other in-development projects.

Despite the start of filming in early 2024, fans will have to exercise patience as it will take several months to complete the production of season 5. Following filming, the extensive post-production phase, which includes editing, visual effects, and sound mixing, will need to be undertaken. As a result, it is unlikely that the final season of Stranger Things will be released before early 2025.

While details about the upcoming season have been kept under wraps, there have been some exciting announcements. At Netflix Tudum 2023, it was revealed that a renowned Terminator star has joined the cast of Stranger Things 5. Additionally, teasers from November 2022 hinted at the season being the most intense yet, and the title of the first episode sparked speculation and theories among fans.

In the meantime, fans can also look forward to the first spin-off of the franchise, a stage play titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow. While not directly related to the main series, it is expected to provide further insight into the show’s mythology. For those unable to see the play, it is hoped that any crucial revelations will be addressed in the final season of Stranger Things.

While the wait may be long, it seems that the final season of Stranger Things will be worth it for fans.