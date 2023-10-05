The Best Streaming Services for Customer Satisfaction

A recent survey conducted Whip Media reveals the top streaming services in the US based on customer satisfaction. The survey, which gathered responses from over 2,000 US viewers, found that for the second year in a row, Max emerged as the clear winner. However, Max’s satisfaction score did see a slight decline from 94% to 88% this year.

The survey indicates overall positive news for the streaming industry, with overall satisfaction levels on the rise. However, it also highlights challenges faced the more well-known and larger streaming platforms. Netflix, in particular, continues to struggle with declining subscriber satisfaction.

The top three streaming services remain the same as last year, although there have been some slight changes in their satisfaction scores. Following Max, Hulu ranks second with 87% satisfaction, while Disney Plus comes in at third place with 85%. Apple TV Plus has made significant improvements, moving up to the fourth spot with a satisfaction score of 81%. Paramount Plus has also seen an improvement, with a satisfaction score of 79%.

Netflix, on the other hand, has experienced a significant drop in satisfaction, falling from 90% in 2021 to 77% this year. Prime Video is slightly behind at 74%. Peacock, despite being in last place, has shown the most improvement, with its satisfaction score rising from 62% in 2021 to 74% this year, putting it on par with Amazon.

The study should be taken with some caution, as it only represents a small number of subscribers. However, it provides valuable trend data and insights for streaming platforms to identify areas where their competitors are performing better.

One interesting category in the survey is the perception of value for money. Disney Plus and Max both saw a decrease of five and seven points, respectively, in this category. Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount Plus also had slight drops. On the other hand, both Peacock and Apple TV Plus saw increases of five points each.

The full study, which delves into more nuanced data, can be accessed online at Whip Media.

Sources: Whip Media