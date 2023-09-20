Elon Musk’s Antics Pose Challenge for X Corp’s Chief Executive Officer

In a recent article, it is highlighted that Elon Musk’s controversial behavior on social media is making it difficult for X Corp’s Chief Executive Officer, Linda Yaccarino, to bring back ad revenue. Musk’s actions, such as showing support for comedian Russell Brand, who has been accused of sexual assault, and criticizing “legacy” media companies as “supervillains of speech suppression”, are causing advertisers to hesitate to associate with the platform.

Yaccarino’s goal is to bring ads back to X, but the evidence shows that this will be an impossible task. Musk’s inability to control his impulses and his ongoing controversial statements are turning advertisers away. As the saying goes, “if someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Musk’s consistent behavior only reinforces the negative perception of the platform.

When Yaccarino took on the role at X, it seemed unlikely that Musk would give up power. Musk’s insistence on freedom of speech and his refusal to reassure advertisers during an on-stage interview demonstrated the challenges Yaccarino would face. Despite convincing Musk to let her take charge, Yaccarino finds herself dealing with the aftermath of Musk’s questionable decisions.

Musk’s actions have unintended consequences for advertisers as well. His exaggerated claims about viewership numbers and the unreliable metrics used the platform erode advertisers’ trust in their ads’ performance. This further complicates Yaccarino’s task of winning back advertisers.

The future is uncertain for Yaccarino and X. Options include Yaccarino resigning due to the unworkable situation, Musk losing confidence and throwing her under the bus, or potentially going down with the sinking ship.

In the end, no marketer in their right mind would want to associate with X. Musk’s behavior is escalating, and the available stock of “good” content on the platform is diminishing. Brands are now considering not only what Musk has done but also what he might do next, making the situation increasingly challenging for Yaccarino.

Source: Bloomberg Opinon