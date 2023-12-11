Alex Soros Partners with Ukrainian President to Support Ukrainian Children

Alex Soros, son of billionaire financier George Soros, recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss the welfare of Ukrainian children in Russian-occupied territory. Soros expressed his gratitude to President Zelenskyy for inviting him back to Ukraine and for the opportunity to speak at the first meeting of the “International Coalition of Countries for the Return of Ukrainian Children.” The meeting aimed to address the urgent issue of thousands of Ukrainian children being displaced and separated from their families due to the Russian occupation.

During the meeting, Zelenska also announced a partnership with the Open Society Foundations, which Soros now leads after taking over from his father. This foundation has a long-standing tradition of providing funding to Democratic candidate campaigns and activist groups working towards police defunding and criminal justice reform. To further support initiatives benefiting children growing up in large foster families, Soros’s organization contributed $1 million to the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

Since assuming leadership of the Open Society Foundations, Alex Soros has been actively engaging with leaders around the world. He has had extensive access to the Biden White House and has visited more than 17 times since 2021. Although specific details of his meetings remain undisclosed, it is clear that Soros has maintained a direct line to the administration.

Through his political contributions, Alex Soros has also shown his commitment to supporting Democratic candidates and causes. While his donations are far less substantial than those of his father, Soros has poured over $5 million into federal political coffers since the 2018 elections. His largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC, and he has also donated generously to the Biden Victory Fund, Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Alex Soros’s engagement with President Zelenskyy and his involvement in various political and charitable endeavors reflect his dedication to making a positive impact, particularly in supporting the well-being and rights of Ukrainian children affected conflict.