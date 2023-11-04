New Study Highlights Alarming Increase in Data Encryption During Ransomware Attacks

A recent study conducted Sophos, a leading cybersecurity-as-a-service provider, has shed light on a concerning trend in the world of ransomware attacks. Over the past three years, there has been a significant surge in the encryption of data during these attacks, with cybercriminals successfully encrypting data in 75% of cases.

The study, titled “The State of Ransomware in Healthcare 2023,” uncovered an even more troubling development within this trend. In 37% of ransomware attacks where data was encrypted, the data was also stolen, indicating the utilization of a method known as the “double-dip.” This suggests that cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their approaches, seeking to maximize their gains from each successful attack.

Furthermore, the report revealed that healthcare organizations are increasingly falling victim to ransomware attacks. Last year, 61% of healthcare organizations reported having their data encrypted. This number has now risen, with 75% of attacks resulting in data encryption. Disturbingly, the success rate of organizations in stopping these attacks before encryption has dropped from 34% in 2022 to just 24% this year.

Chester Wisniewski, Director and Field CTO at Sophos, emphasized the importance of organizations successfully mitigating these attacks before encryption occurs. He noted that the percentage of organizations able to do so is a strong indicator of their security maturity.

Interestingly, the study found that the overall number of ransomware attacks against healthcare organizations has slightly decreased from 66% in 2022 to 60% this year. Similarly, the percentage of healthcare organizations making ransom payments has dropped from 61% to 42%. However, compromised credentials remain the primary cause of these attacks, followed exploits.

As the sophistication of ransomware attacks continues to grow and attackers accelerate their timelines, it is crucial for healthcare organizations to enhance their preparedness and mitigation efforts. Longer recovery times and a decreasing number of successful pre-encryption defenses raise concerns about the sector’s ability to withstand future attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is ransomware?

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that encrypts a victim’s data and demands a ransom payment in exchange for its release.

2. What is data encryption?

Data encryption is the process of converting plaintext data into a coded format, making it unreadable without the decryption key.

3. What is the “double-dip” method in ransomware attacks?

The “double-dip” method refers to a technique used cybercriminals where they not only encrypt the victim’s data but also steal it before demanding a ransom.

4. How can organizations mitigate ransomware attacks?

Mitigation efforts against ransomware attacks include implementing robust cybersecurity measures, regularly backing up data, employing multi-factor authentication, and training employees on recognizing and avoiding phishing attempts.

Sources:

Sophos