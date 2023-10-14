Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Unfollow Each Other on Social Media After Divorce Announcement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently made the heartbreaking announcement of their divorce, leaving their fans in shock. With the news of their separation, it has been reported that Priyanka Chopra, who is a close friend of both Sophie and Joe, is finding it challenging to act as a mediator between the estranged couple. Adding to the complications, it has now been revealed that Sophie and Priyanka have unfollowed each other on social media.

Sophie Turner spoke about her relationship with Priyanka Chopra, acknowledging her success in Bollywood and the immense popularity she enjoys in India. Sophie mentioned how they were treated like royalty during Priyanka and Nick’s wedding in India and expressed her admiration for Priyanka’s achievements.

In a recent development, Sophie Turner has filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, seeking the immediate return of their children who she claims were wrongfully retained. She also stated that she and Joe had agreed to make the UK their permanent home and were in the process of searching for schools for their older daughter, Willa.

This news comes as a surprise to many fans who had always seen Sophie and Joe as a happy couple. The reasons behind their divorce remain speculative, but both Sophie and Joe have requested privacy and respect for their decision.

