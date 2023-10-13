Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra Amid Divorce Drama

Sophie Turner, known for her role in “Game of Thrones,” has unfollowed Priyanka Chopra, the wife of Nick Jonas, on Instagram amidst her divorce from Joe Jonas. Notably, Chopra also no longer follows Turner on the social media platform. However, Turner continues to follow Nick, Kevin Jonas, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, and her estranged husband Joe.

The former sisters-in-law have showcased their bond over the years. Chopra was a bridesmaid and flower girl at Turner and Joe’s Las Vegas wedding in 2019. They have also been seen together in various events, such as the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” music video and the siblings’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

After news of Turner and Joe’s divorce made headlines in September, Chopra gushed over Nick on Instagram. However, Turner has yet to comment on the split.

Turner and Joe share two daughters together, and the custody of the children became a point of contention in their divorce. Recently, the couple reached an “amicable resolution” and stated their commitment to being “great co-parents” in an Instagram statement. Joe filed to dismiss their Miami divorce case and settle in private.

Turner and Chopra have not publicly addressed their social media actions. Representatives for both actresses declined to comment on the matter.

