Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, Suggesting Divorce Tension

In the ongoing divorce process between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, tensions seem to be rising as Turner unfollows Priyanka Chopra, wife of Nick Jonas, on Instagram. This action suggests that Chopra may have chosen sides in the split. It is unclear exactly when Turner made this decision, but it can be noted that Chopra also no longer follows Turner on the social media platform.

Turner and Chopra had previously spent a significant amount of time together, forming a close friendship. Along with Danielle, Kevin Jonas’s wife, they were often seen together and even referred to each other as “the Jonas Sisters” on social media. They also appeared together in the music video for the Jonas Brothers’ hit song “Sucker.” Chopra played the roles of bridesmaid and flower girl at Turner and Joe’s wedding in Las Vegas in 2019.

Turner and Joe announced their split in early September, with Joe filing for divorce on September 5. The decision came after a reportedly heated argument between the two. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, they expressed their mutual decision to amicably end their marriage and requested privacy during this time. Chopra, who has been married to Nick since 2018, has not publicly spoken about the divorce. However, shortly after the announcement, she shared a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Despite the tension between Turner and Chopra, Turner still follows all three Jonas brothers and Danielle on Instagram. The unfolding divorce process continues to command public interest, with fans speculating on the reasons behind the split.

