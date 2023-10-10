Sophie Turner Makes Statement with Friendship Bracelet Amid Divorce

Sophie Turner has found a unique way to make a statement amidst her impending divorce from Joe Jonas. The “Game of Thrones” actress recently showcased her allegiance to her superstar best friend Taylor Swift wearing a friendship bracelet that read “Fearless” in an Instagram Story. While friendship bracelets traditionally symbolize the bond between two people, Swift has redefined their meaning using them to commemorate significant moments in her career.

Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have followed suit wearing these bracelets to mark memorable moments at her concerts. It seems that Turner adopted this trend to subtly shade her soon-to-be ex-husband. This isn’t the first time Turner has used a bracelet to express her feelings, as she was spotted wearing one that said “Mr. Perfectly Fine” at a Jonas Brothers concert in August, which is believed to be a reference to another one of Swift’s breakup anthems.

Despite the circumstances surrounding her divorce, Turner and Swift’s friendship has grown stronger over the years. They became close in 2019, around the same time Turner and Jonas tied the knot. Since news of Turner’s split broke, she has reportedly been staying in Swift’s New York City apartment with her two daughters. The pair has also been seen going on casual dinner dates together, maintaining a positive attitude despite the difficult situation.

By using friendship bracelets in this way, Turner has effectively turned the concept on its head, using it not to symbolize unity but to convey a message. It is a unique and assertive way for Turner to express her support for Swift and perhaps hint at her own feelings about the divorce.

