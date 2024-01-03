Sophie Turner Shares Heartwarming Moments with Friends Amid Divorce

In a recent Instagram post, Sophie Turner, known for her role in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Game of Thrones,” shared a series of throwback photos showcasing her close friendships and happy moments from 2023. Despite going through a divorce from Joe Jonas, Turner took a positive outlook on her recent past, highlighting moments spent with her friends, including Taylor Swift and Olivia DeJonge.

One particular image from October 2023 stood out among the rest. The photo captured Turner in the company of Taylor Swift at the MetLife Stadium boxes, where they watched a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. The presence of Swift attracted other celebrities, such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Antoni Porowski.

Swift and Turner’s friendship extends beyond celebrations and casual hangouts. Reports suggest that Taylor even loaned Turner one of her apartments in New York while she finalized her divorce from Jonas, demonstrating the depth of their bond.

As Turner moves forward into 2024, she has several exciting projects on the horizon. She is set to star in a new series called “Joan,” which revolves around the life of renowned jewel thief Joan Hannington. Additionally, there have been rumors about Turner’s romantic life, with her recently being spotted with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris and London.

While Turner’s divorce process may continue, her uplifting Instagram post reminds us of the importance of close friendships and cherishing happy moments, even during challenging times. It’s evident that Turner is surrounded supportive friends who provide her with love and encouragement as she navigates both personal and professional endeavors.

