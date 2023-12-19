Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Childhood Friend in London

A recent sighting of ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner sharing a tender kiss with her childhood friend in London has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. Turner, who divorced Joe Jonas in September, has been seen with British aristocrat Perry Pearson in recent months. However, this intimate moment with her longtime friend Tabitha Doherty has raised eyebrows.

The sighting took place outside a cafeteria in Notting Hill, where Turner and Doherty were caught enjoying a cigarette together. They bid farewell with an affectionate kiss on the lips, igniting conversations on social media. While Turner’s romantic life has been under scrutiny since her separation from Jonas, her new relationship with Pearson has been the focus of much attention.

Turner and Pearson, the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, have been spending time together since October. They were even photographed sharing a kiss recently, adding fuel to rumors about the progression of their relationship. However, this unexpected display of affection with Doherty has generated curiosity about the dynamics between the three.

Who is Tabitha Doherty? Doherty, a well-known publicist in the United Kingdom, has been friends with Turner since their childhood. Currently working as a Senior Account Manager at Sauce Communications, Doherty has an impressive track record in the tourism and hotel industry, collaborating with significant brands.

Despite the speculations and public interest, it is still too early to determine the long-term potential of Turner and Pearson’s relationship. However, as the couple continues to spend time together, they seem to be growing closer. The intimate moment between Turner and Doherty has only added another layer of intrigue to their evolving story.