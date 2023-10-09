Sophie Turner Sends a Message with “Fearless” Friendship Bracelet Post

Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, has made her first post on Instagram following her announcement of her split from husband Joe Jonas. The post features a photo of a friendship bracelet that reads “Fearless,” which has sparked speculation among fans about its meaning.

The bracelet is reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, where the word “Fearless” holds significance as both a mantra and the name of Swift’s second studio album. This has led many to believe that Turner’s post is more than just a simple upload and may be referencing Swift’s album, which was released during her short-lived romance with Jonas.

Swift has previously confirmed that her song “Forever & Always” was inspired her relationship and breakup with Jonas. She expressed her determination to find someone better and move on from the boy who ended things with her over a 25-second phone call when she was only 18.

Turner’s post comes after her public outings with Swift in New York City, where the singer reportedly offered the actress an apartment to stay in during her custody battle with Jonas. Turner is seeking to live in the U.K. with their daughters, while Jonas wants them to remain in the U.S., leading to a contentious divorce.

The custody battle is ongoing, and Turner has signed a temporary agreement to keep their daughters in NYC while they work out a parenting plan. In the midst of this, Turner’s post with the “Fearless” bracelet raises questions about her feelings and intentions post-split.

Source: [TMZ](source.com)