Sophie Turner Uses Instagram Return to Advocate for Renewable Energy

Since her separation from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner has largely kept a low profile on social media. However, the Game of Thrones star made a comeback on Instagram to raise awareness about an important cause – global warming. In a video posted to her main grid, Turner encouraged her followers to support the Positive Power Plan, a comprehensive strategy developed climate experts to transition to renewable energy sources.

The actress emphasized the urgent need for change and the impact of global warming, stating, “To make a difference, we need to move over to renewable energy and let nature provide us with power, positive power.” Turner believes that the Positive Power Plan offers a viable solution to combat climate change and help millions of people.

In her heartfelt plea, Turner appealed to her audience to join her in urging decision-makers in both government and industry to support the Positive Power Plan and share it widely. She emphasized the importance of collective action, stating that the more people ask for change, the more likely leaders are to listen.

Sophie Turner’s video marks her first post on Instagram since her separation from Joe Jonas. The couple issued a joint statement in September, announcing the end of their marriage after four years. The former couple, who share two daughters, expressed their mutual agreement to part ways amicably and requested privacy during this time.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Positive Power Plan?

A: The Positive Power Plan is a comprehensive strategy developed climate experts to transition to renewable energy sources.

Q: How can I support the Positive Power Plan?

A: You can join Sophie Turner in urging decision-makers in government and industry to support the Positive Power Plan and share it widely.

Q: What did Sophie Turner advocate for in her video?

A: Sophie Turner advocated for the transition to renewable energy and emphasized the need to combat global warming.