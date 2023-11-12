Sophie Turner, widely known for her role in Game of Thrones, made a comeback on Instagram after announcing her split from Joe Jonas. However, instead of discussing her personal life, Turner took the opportunity to shed light on an important cause: global warming.

In her Instagram post, the 27-year-old actress shared a video promoting the Positive Power Plan, a comprehensive strategy developed climate experts to facilitate the transition to renewable energy. While emphasizing the clear impacts of global warming, Turner urged her followers to seek out and support this effective plan.

According to Turner, the key to making a difference lies in transitioning to renewable energy sources, allowing nature to provide us with positive power. The Positive Power Plan offers practical and safe solutions that can benefit millions of individuals worldwide. All it takes is the collective effort of asking for it.

In her plea to viewers, Turner emphasized the significance of influencing decision-makers in government and industry. By sharing the positive power plan and actively requesting its implementation, we increase the likelihood of eliciting a positive response. Turner believes that although progress has been made, greater momentum is necessary to effectively combat climate change.

Sophie Turner’s return to Instagram also came with news of her being spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson, an aristocrat and heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray. However, her focus remained on promoting the Positive Power Plan and raising awareness for renewable energy, clearly showcasing her dedication to the cause.

This Instagram post marks Turner’s first appearance since the announcement of her separation from Joe Jonas. The former couple, who share two daughters, emphasized that their decision to end their marriage was mutual and amicable. Despite their personal situation, they are committed to maintaining privacy and working through their separation for the benefit of their children.

With her influential platform, Sophie Turner has demonstrated her commitment to using her voice for meaningful causes. By urging her followers to support renewable energy and spread the positive power plan, she hopes to inspire a positive shift towards a more sustainable future.

