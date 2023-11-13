Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Returns to Social Media, Promotes Renewable Energy

Sophie Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the hit series Game of Thrones, recently made a comeback on social media following her split from musician Joe Jonas. However, rather than addressing her personal life, Turner chose to use her platform to spread awareness about an important environmental issue.

In a recent Instagram video, Turner discussed the devastating effects of global warming and advocated for a switch to renewable energy sources. She emphasized the need for positive power and urged her followers to join her in supporting the Positive Power Plan. This plan, according to Turner, offers fair and safe ways to transition to renewable energy, benefiting millions of individuals.

Turner’s video serves as a call to action for both her fans and decision-makers in government and industry. By raising awareness and demanding change, she believes that we can create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and future generations. Turner highlighted the importance of letting leaders know that renewable energy is the path we should be taking.

While the video marked Turner’s return to social media, it also showcased her dedication to advocating for causes she is passionate about. Through her platform, she aims to make a positive impact and encourage others to join her in creating a better world.

