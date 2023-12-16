Sophie Turner Shares Breakup Song Amid Divorce Proceedings

Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, recently posted a song on Instagram that appears to reflect her feelings about her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas. The 27-year-old actress shared a screenshot from Spotify of Rachel Chinouriri’s 2022 track, “All I Ever Asked,” which features lyrics that touch upon a failed relationship. Despite the upbeat instrumentals, the song’s lyrics convey a sense of reflection and confusion. Fans speculate that Turner may be hinting at her emotions surrounding her split from Jonas.

Chinouriri herself reacted to Turner’s post on TikTok, expressing her excitement sharing a video where she is seen in her car, unable to contain her joy. The up-and-coming singer calls for no communication from anyone for the next eight months, presumably to process her reaction to Turner sharing her song.

In September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, leading to a period of silence between the former couple. However, Turner recently filed a lawsuit against Jonas, claiming “wrongful retention” of their two daughters. Fortunately, the pair reached a temporary custody agreement during a four-day mediation. The agreement stipulates that they will alternate custody of their children, allowing each parent to spend approximately two weeks at a time with them. Additionally, they have planned for the children to spend holidays with both parents – Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother. The children will split their time between the US and the UK, with Turner having the opportunity to take them to the UK in October.

Prior to the divorce, Turner alleged that they had intended to move to the UK and had even purchased a home there. However, court documents show that the couple had mutually agreed in April 2023 to make England their permanent residence. Turner has moved forward in her personal life and has been seen displaying affection with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Although their relationship is reported to be casual, they have grown closer over time.

While the divorce proceedings continue, Turner is using music to express her emotions and find solace amid a challenging time.