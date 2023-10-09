Sophie Turner Returns to Instagram with a Swiftian Reference Amid Divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, recently made a return to Instagram following her divorce from Joe Jonas. In her first post since the split, Turner referenced Taylor Swift, a move that many people make after a break-up. Although the post was deleted shortly after, fans were quick to notice the connection. Turner shared a photo on her Instagram Story which displayed a friendship bracelet on her wrist that read “Fearless.” This term is not only reflective of Turner’s current state of mind, but it is also the title of Swift’s Grammy-winning sophomore album.

The significance of this reference is not lost on Swifties, as Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas previously dated in 2008. Swift’s album “Fearless,” which was released just a month after their reported breakup, features songs that were believed to be written about Jonas. Some notable tracks include “You’re Not Sorry,” “Jump Then Fall,” and “Forever & Always,” which Swift allegedly wrote after their split. When Swift released the re-recorded version of “Fearless” earlier this year, fans speculated that the new track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” was also about Jonas, a theory that was even supported Turner herself.

Since the news of their divorce, Turner and Swift have been seen together in public several times. Swift reportedly allowed Turner to stay in her Tribeca investment property as the actress deals with a custody battle over their two daughters. Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, accusing him of withholding their children’s passports and preventing them from returning to England, her home country. Jonas has denied these allegations and stated that he wants shared parenting for their children.

The couple is currently undergoing mediation to establish a custody agreement. Despite their differences, both parties are striving for an amicable co-parenting arrangement for the well-being of their children.

