Sophie Turner Returns to Social Media with a Message

Sophie Turner has made a return to social media after keeping a low profile since announcing her divorce from Joe Jonas. The actress posted a photo of herself wearing a bracelet that said “Fearless,” possibly symbolizing her new life after marriage. The bracelet also pays homage to her close friend Taylor Swift.

Turner and Swift have been seen together in New York City several times recently, and their most recent outing was at a football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

Since the divorce announcement, Turner has been engaged in a custody battle with Jonas over their two daughters, Willa and Delphine. In a lawsuit filed in September, Turner accused Jonas of withholding their daughters’ passports and preventing them from moving to England, their home country.

A court order has been filed in New York City prohibiting either parent from removing the children from the state. Turner has been staying in New York to be with her daughters.

The former couple was scheduled for a court hearing in Manhattan on October 3, but it has been postponed to January 2.

Turner and Jonas announced their split in September after four years of marriage. They initially remained silent about the divorce but later released a joint statement on Instagram, asking for privacy and respect for their decision.

The couple began dating in 2016 and got married in 2019. They have two daughters together, Willa and Delphine.

Sources:

– “Sophie Turner Returns to Social Media Amid Ongoing Custody Battle” – © Instagram

– “Sophie Turner steps out in vampy revenge dress amid custody battle with Joe Jonas” – © Getty Images

– “Joe Jonas spends quality time with family before ex Sophie Turner files explosive lawsuit” – © Getty Images

– “Sophie Turner’s unique engagement ring from ex Joe Jonas has eye-watering price tag” – © Instagram