Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris

Sophie Turner, best known for her role in the hit series Game of Thrones, was recently captured in an intimate moment with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson during a romantic outing in Paris. The photograph, published The Sun, shows Sophie, who recently dyed her hair blonde, locking lips with Peregrine while embracing him with her arms.

Hours later, the couple made another public appearance at the Stade de France, where Sophie assisted in the unveiling of the Rugby World Cup trophy. Fans and onlookers couldn’t help but speculate about the status of their relationship.

While E! News has reached out to both Sophie and Peregrine’s representatives for comment, no response has been received thus far.

Sophie’s newfound romance comes just two months after her split from estranged husband Joe Jonas, who filed for divorce. In an Instagram post shared on September 6th, the former couple announced their decision to end their four-year marriage in an amicable manner. They also expressed their desire for privacy during this difficult time, especially for the sake of their children, Willa and D.J.

Although the details surrounding Sophie and Peregrine’s relationship are still unknown, this new chapter in her life showcases her resilience and ability to find happiness after the end of a significant relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Peregrine Pearson?

A: Peregrine Pearson is a British aristocrat who was recently seen kissing Sophie Turner in Paris.

Q: When did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce their split?

A: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their split in a joint Instagram post on September 6th.

Q: How many children do Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have?

A: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have two children together, named Willa and D.J.