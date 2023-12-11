Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner’s New Romance Takes a Serious Turn

Sophie Turner spotted kissing Peregrine “Perry” Pearson in public for the second time

Turner has been casually dating since her split from Joe Jonas

Insiders reveal that Turner and Pearson are becoming increasingly closer

It’s still too soon to determine long-term potential, but things are moving along

Turner and Jonas are in the midst of working out their divorce and custody arrangements

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner’s love life has been making headlines once again as she was spotted kissing Peregrine “Perry” Pearson in public for the second time. While their initial encounter in Paris was considered casual, it appears that Turner’s connection with Pearson has been growing stronger.

According to an insider speaking with US Weekly, Turner has been casually dating since her split from Joe Jonas, but she seems to particularly enjoy spending time with Pearson. The insider revealed that the pair has been getting progressively closer in recent weeks and that Turner is happy with how their relationship is progressing.

Although it’s still too early to determine if there is long-term potential, there are hints that things might be moving in that direction. Turner and Jonas have publicly separated since September and are currently navigating the terms of their divorce. Initially, there was a custody battle over their daughters, Willa and Delphine, with Turner claiming that Jonas was preventing her from bringing the children to England. However, they have reached a temporary custody agreement.

When Turner was first seen with Pearson, another source mentioned that she wasn’t fully committed to anyone at the moment and was keeping her options open. According to the source, Turner has shown interest in a few men but isn’t rushing into anything or settling down.

Meanwhile, Jonas appears to be focused on his music and his family, according to a separate insider. He allegedly isn’t concerned about Turner’s dating life and romance is not on his radar at the moment. Jonas is fully occupied with his career and his daughters and doesn’t have time to date.

As Game of Thrones fans eagerly follow Turner’s love life, it remains to be seen how her relationship with Pearson will develop.