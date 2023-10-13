Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Amidst Divorce Drama

In the midst of her divorce from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner has unfollowed Priyanka Chopra on Instagram, sparking speculation about a potential rift between the J Sisters. Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, has reciprocated unfollowing Turner as well. Notably, Turner continues to follow Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and even her estranged husband Joe on the popular social media platform.

Sophie Turner, who gained fame for her role in “Game of Thrones,” has previously shown a close bond with her former sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra. They have appeared together in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker” and attended various events together. However, their decision to unfollow each other on Instagram has raised questions about their relationship.

It is important to consider that this development comes at a time when Turner and Joe Jonas are going through their own divorce. Last month, Joe filed for divorce in Miami, which Turner claims she learned about through the media rather than directly from him. The couple shares two daughters, and Turner has expressed her desire for them to reside in their planned “forever home” in England.

However, there have been recent signs of progress in their custody battle. Joe and Turner have reached an “amicable resolution” through mediation in New York City, demonstrating their commitment to co-parenting. Joe has even filed to dismiss their Miami divorce case, indicating their intention to settle the matter privately.

While the reasons behind Turner’s decision to unfollow Chopra on Instagram remain unclear, it is important to remember that social media activity does not always reflect the true nature of relationships. It is possible that there are underlying factors contributing to this decision that the public is not aware of. Whether or not Sophie and Joe have indeed reached an amicable solution is a matter that only time will reveal.

