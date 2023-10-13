Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra No Longer Close, Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

In the midst of Sophie Turner’s ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, it appears that her friendship with Priyanka Chopra has also taken a hit. According to Page Six, both actresses have unfollowed each other on Instagram, indicating a possible rift in their once close relationship.

While the exact timeline of when this unfollowing occurred is uncertain, as of Friday morning, neither Turner nor Chopra are following each other on the social media platform. However, it is worth noting that Turner still follows Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, as well as her ex Joe Jonas, their brother Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas, who is also part of their circle of friends known as the “J-sisters”.

It is evident that Turner’s bond with the Jonas family remains intact, as they continue to follow each other on Instagram. In a previous interview with ELLE, Turner spoke highly of her relationship with Chopra and Danielle Jonas, emphasizing the importance of having supportive girlfriends who can understand the unique challenges that come with being married to the Jonas Brothers.

Chopra, in turn, also expressed her fondness for Turner and the Jonas family in an interview with ELLE UK. She referred to Turner as “super talented” and “super funny,” and spoke of her excitement for Turner to officially join the family through marriage.

It remains unclear what may have caused the apparent shift in the friendship between Turner and Chopra, but their decision to unfollow each other on Instagram suggests a cooling off of their once-close relationship.

