Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who were once close friends, have recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. This move has sparked speculation among fans about the current status of their relationship.

Turner and Chopra Jonas were previously connected through their marriages to the Jonas brothers. Turner married Joe Jonas, while Chopra Jonas tied the knot with Nick Jonas. The two couples often appeared together at public events and shared pictures of their time spent together on social media.

However, rumors about a strained relationship between Turner and Chopra Jonas began to circulate after news broke that Joe Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner in September. It is worth noting that the reason behind the divorce filing has not been publicly disclosed.

The decision to unfollow each other on Instagram has raised questions about the current state of their friendship. While fans are speculating that this move indicates tension between the two, it is important to remember that social media activity does not always reflect real-life relationships.

It is not uncommon for people to unfollow others on social media for various reasons. Sometimes, it can simply be a way to streamline one’s feed or maintain privacy. Therefore, it is possible that the unfollowing of each other Turner and Chopra Jonas may not necessarily imply a complete breakdown of their friendship.

Sources:

– No URLs