Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Unfollow Each Other Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce has taken another potentially messy turn as it appears that Sophie and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas’ wife, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This news comes after Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5th.

For fans of the Jonas Brothers, the wives and families of the band members have become an integral part of their image since the group’s comeback in 2019. Sophie, Priyanka, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas had formed a close bond, often appearing together in public and even dubbing themselves the “J-sisters.”

However, with the end of Sophie’s marriage to Joe, it seems that her relationship with her former in-laws may also be strained. It is unclear who unfollowed whom first, but it has been confirmed that Sophie no longer follows Priyanka on Instagram. Interestingly, she still follows Nick, Kevin, Danielle, and even Joe, making Priyanka the only member of the Jonas family that she appears to have cut ties with on social media.

While there is no public indication as to why the unfollowing occurred, Priyanka has shown her support for Joe amid the breakup. She recently attended the Jonas Brothers’ show in Orlando, shortly after the news of the unfollowing broke.

It is worth noting that Sophie and Priyanka had previously appeared to have a strong relationship. When Priyanka and Nick got together a few years after Sophie and Joe, Priyanka referred to Sophie and Danielle as her “family proxy.”

Amidst this social media drama, the divorce proceedings between Sophie and Joe have seemingly quieted down. In a joint statement, they announced their commitment to co-parenting their children, stating that the kids will spend equal time in loving homes in both the US and the UK.

Sources: TMZ