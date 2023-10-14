Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra No Longer Follow Each Other on Instagram After Turner’s Split from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, who were once close friends, have seemingly ended their Instagram friendship. The Game of Thrones star Turner recently went through a divorce with Joe Jonas, and the two have been involved in a heated battle over custody of their two daughters. However, Jonas recently filed to dismiss his Miami divorce case after successful mediation.

Turner and Chopra, who is married to Jonas’s brother Nick, have been known to be friends. They even referred to themselves as “the J sisters” along with the wife of Kevin Jonas, Danielle. But as of October 14th, they no longer follow each other on Instagram. The timing and reasons behind this decision are currently unknown.

In a previous interview, Turner expressed her gratitude for having supportive sisters-in-law and girlfriends, including Chopra. She mentioned that they could relate to each other and talk about the craziness of their husbands’ lives. However, it seems that their relationship has changed since Turner’s divorce.

The former couple, Turner and Jonas, got married in 2019 but announced their split in September 2023. Turner later filed a complaint requesting the return of their children, alleging “wrongful retention” Jonas. She claimed that they had planned to move to the UK and had even bought a home there. However, Jonas’s representatives denied the accusations and stated that he was fine with the children being raised in both the US and the UK.

In a recent development, Turner and Jonas have agreed to split custody of their daughters, with a two-week rotation until January. The children will spend Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother. They will also divide their time between the US and the UK.

It remains to be seen how the divorce will unfold, and whether the friendship between Turner and Chopra will be repaired.

